Rangers winger close to sealing season-long loan deal

Rangers winger Jake Hastie's loan move to Rotherham will be confirmed on Monday, according to the English club.

Paul Warne, the Millers' manager, expects to complete a season-long deal for Hastie, who moved to Ibrox from Motherwell in the summer.

Journalist Paul Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser is reporting Warne as saying that if everything goes according to plan Hastie will arrive in Rotherham on Sunday and the deal will be announced on Monday, which is transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old, who signed a four-year contract with Rangers, has struggled for game time, starting just one competitive match since his move from Motherwell.