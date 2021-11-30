Rangers will be forced to play reshuffled backline again as old Hibs foe back in reckoning

Hibs welcome back top scorer Martin Boyle for the clash with Rangers after he missed the win over St Johnstone through suspension.

By Colin Stewart
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:01 pm
Rangers' Kemar Roofe (left) with Leon Balogun.

Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban.

Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Boyle is expected to take the place of young forward Jamie Gullan, who depustised for the Australian internationalist last time out in Perth

Rangers will assess striker Kemar Roofe after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Defender Leon Balogun is still not ready to return from his knock, meaning that Calvin Bassey – naturally a left-back – may need to fill in at centre-half again.

Filip Helander will return to full training next month after knee surgery and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Martin BoyleChristian DoidgeKemar Roofe