Rangers' Kemar Roofe (left) with Leon Balogun.

Christian Doidge remains absent as he serves the second part of a two-match ban.

Kyle Magennis is still out with a groin problem, while Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Boyle is expected to take the place of young forward Jamie Gullan, who depustised for the Australian internationalist last time out in Perth

Rangers will assess striker Kemar Roofe after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Defender Leon Balogun is still not ready to return from his knock, meaning that Calvin Bassey – naturally a left-back – may need to fill in at centre-half again.