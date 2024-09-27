Rangers vs Hibs is the headline game in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as Philippe Clement’s side welcome the Edinburgh outfit to Ibrox for the first time in 24/25.

The home side enter the game in buoyant mood after their impressive midweek win over Malmo in the Europa League, though Clement does have a decision to make on his starting XI. The Belgian will seek to manage his players through a tough schedule of domestic and European football and could mull changes despite Thursday’s 2-0 win. He may opt to welcome back Jefte in the side though, with the Brazilian returning to the squad after suspension.

As for Hibs, their two-week break from domestic football has allowed new summer Junior Hoilett extra time to prepare for the game, with Martin Boyle and Joe Newell major injury doubts for the visitors. Elsewhere, Josh Campbell and Lewis Miller are pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone a fortnight ago.

But how will both sides line up at Ibrox on Sunday? The Scotsman predict Rangers’ and Hibs’ starting XI, as both head coaches consider changes.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) The Gers goalkeeper is the undisputed number one and starts whenever he is fit. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima Photo Sales

2 . GK: Josef Bursik (Hibs) The English goalkeeper will be hoping to pick up his second league clean sheet of the season at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RB: James Tavernier (Rangers) The Rangers skipper grabbed his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Dundee last weekend and will be looking to add to his tally against Hibs. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima Photo Sales