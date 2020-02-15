Rangers v Livingston: New date and time confirmed for postponed match - but Lions aren't happy

Rangers' postponed match with Livingston has been rearranged for a 3pm kick-off on Sunday February 16.





The Scottish Premiership clash had been fixed for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday February 15, but following a pitch inspection, match officials deemed the surface unplayable and called the game off.

But the Ibrox club revealed that the meeting would take place just 24 hours later, following urgent talks with Livingston, police and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

A statement from the club posted on social media read: "Rangers FC can announce that the match against Livingston, which was postponed earlier this afternoon, will take place tomorrow (Sunday, February 16) with a 3pm kick-off.

"Access cards and tickets, including match and hospitality tickets, issued for today’s game will be valid for the rescheduled match.

"The club apologises for any inconvenience caused to supporters."

However, a statement from Livingston revealed the West Lothian club had been pushing for the game to be rescheduled for Monday night.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the game with Rangers has been rearranged for Sunday 16th Feb (tomorrow) at 3pm.

"As a club, we tried to rearrange for Monday night to allow the weather to pass and fans to make alternative arrangements but, ultimately, the decision was made by the SPFL."