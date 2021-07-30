Rangers v Livingston: Kick-off time, TV and streaming info, cinch Premiership opening weekend fixture

Rangers begin defence of their Scottish league champions’ crown by hosting David Martindale’s Livingston at Ibrox.

By David Oliver
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:30 pm
David Martindale (L) and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ahead of kick off during the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on May 12, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Some 23,500 will be inside the ground on Edmiston Drive but without a full-house Rangers have decided to shelve plans for the traditional unfurling of the league flag until September when it is anticipated more supporters will be in the stadium to see it.

After preparations including wins over Partick Thistle and Real Madrid, Steven Gerarrd’s side is hoping to continue in an unbeaten vein of form – they haven’t lost a league match since March 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Livingston hope to be the next to do so – and here’s what you need to know whether you have one of the coveted tickets, or are watching on at home.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Livingston

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When: 1.30pm, Saturday July 31, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, which also means it is available for streaming via NowTV or the SkyGo app.

Team news

Steven Gerrard will be without Alfredo Morelos who is following government guidelines and in quarantine from his trip back from international duty in South America, and also Ryan Jack who is nearing a come-back from his long-standing injury. The midfielder is awaiting the green-light to take a full part in training but is nearing a return. That aside, the squad is match fit with late decisions due on one or two players, the manager revealed.

Nnamdi Ofoborh will remain a long-term absentee however.

Livingston, who have suffered a covid-ravaged pre-season and Premier Sports Cup campaign, have 10 new faces to choose from.

Last match

Rangers 2 Real Madrid 1 – click here

Livingston 3 Cowdenbeath 1 – click here

Read More

Read More
Rangers v Real Madrid: The pre-season friendly of a lifetime?

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

LivingstonPremiershipIbrox
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.