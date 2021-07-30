Rangers v Livingston: Kick-off time, TV and streaming info, cinch Premiership opening weekend fixture

David Martindale (L) and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard ahead of kick off during the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on May 12, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Some 23,500 will be inside the ground on Edmiston Drive but without a full-house Rangers have decided to shelve plans for the traditional unfurling of the league flag until September when it is anticipated more supporters will be in the stadium to see it.

After preparations including wins over Partick Thistle and Real Madrid, Steven Gerarrd’s side is hoping to continue in an unbeaten vein of form – they haven’t lost a league match since March 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston hope to be the next to do so – and here’s what you need to know whether you have one of the coveted tickets, or are watching on at home.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Livingston

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When: 1.30pm, Saturday July 31, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, which also means it is available for streaming via NowTV or the SkyGo app.

Team news

Steven Gerrard will be without Alfredo Morelos who is following government guidelines and in quarantine from his trip back from international duty in South America, and also Ryan Jack who is nearing a come-back from his long-standing injury. The midfielder is awaiting the green-light to take a full part in training but is nearing a return. That aside, the squad is match fit with late decisions due on one or two players, the manager revealed.

Nnamdi Ofoborh will remain a long-term absentee however.

Livingston, who have suffered a covid-ravaged pre-season and Premier Sports Cup campaign, have 10 new faces to choose from.

Last match

Rangers 2 Real Madrid 1 – click here

Livingston 3 Cowdenbeath 1 – click here