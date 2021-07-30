Rangers v Livingston: Kick-off time, TV and streaming info, cinch Premiership opening weekend fixture

Some 23,500 will be inside the ground on Edmiston Drive but without a full-house Rangers have decided to shelve plans for the traditional unfurling of the league flag until September when it is anticipated more supporters will be in the stadium to see it.
After preparations including wins over Partick Thistle and Real Madrid, Steven Gerarrd’s side is hoping to continue in an unbeaten vein of form – they haven’t lost a league match since March 2020.
Livingston hope to be the next to do so – and here’s what you need to know whether you have one of the coveted tickets, or are watching on at home.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Livingston
What: cinch Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: 1.30pm, Saturday July 31, 2021
How to watch
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, which also means it is available for streaming via NowTV or the SkyGo app.
Team news
Steven Gerrard will be without Alfredo Morelos who is following government guidelines and in quarantine from his trip back from international duty in South America, and also Ryan Jack who is nearing a come-back from his long-standing injury. The midfielder is awaiting the green-light to take a full part in training but is nearing a return. That aside, the squad is match fit with late decisions due on one or two players, the manager revealed.
Nnamdi Ofoborh will remain a long-term absentee however.
Livingston, who have suffered a covid-ravaged pre-season and Premier Sports Cup campaign, have 10 new faces to choose from.
Last match
Rangers 2 Real Madrid 1 – click here
Livingston 3 Cowdenbeath 1 – click here