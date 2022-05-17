Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt - The huge supporter names expected in Seville revealed

The eagerly-awaited encounter takes place at the 42,714 capacity Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

However, demand hugely outweighs supply with local police in Seville reportedly confirming they expect around 150,000 supporters to be in the city.

Rangers are believed to be backed by 100,000 as supporters make their way to the south of Spain any way they can.

While Eintracht are expected to have around 50,000 fans in the city.

For those without a ticket, the match is being shown on a big screen in another venue in the city, the Estadio La Cartuja, although there will be no beamback to Ibrox.

The match kicks off at 8pm and Rangers have sent out messages from club legends to supporters urging them to enjoy themselves but in a respectful manner.