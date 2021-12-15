Rangers v Dundee United in doubt after training cancelled due to Covid case

Dundee United have cancelled training after detecting a positive Covid case. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The club took the decision to close down their training ground and send their entire first team squad for PCR tests after one player tested positive for the virus following routine daily checks on Wednesday morning.

The unnamed player will now be forced to isolate and will miss the Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox, but whether any more of Tam Courts' side are rendered unavailable will hinge on the outcome of today’s screening.

The club now face a nervy 24-hour wait for results, however, as things stand, with only positive case confirmed, the Scottish Premiership match against Rangers will go ahead as planned with limited impact on the Taysiders’ team selection.

United players are reported to have travelled to Newcastle for their Christmas night out over the weekend, although there is no suggestion that this was behind the positive case, or that any rules were broken.

Hibs were the last Scottish Premiership side to suffer from a Covid outbreak which led to the postponement of fixtures at Ross County and Livingston at the start of November.

Matches in England have also been called off in recent days due to Covid issues with Tottenham forced to cancel matches against Burnley and Rennes after a number of positive tests while Manchester United's match against Brentford on Tuesday night was also postponed due to an outbreak at Old Trafford.