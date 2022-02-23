What channel is Rangers v Borussia Dortmund on? Europa League TV and online stream details, kick-off info, team news

Last week’s pulsating Europa League knock-out first leg saw the Champions League drop-outs rocked onto their heels in a stunning 4-2 win for the Scottish champions that had the 500 Scottish supporters in the Westfalenstadion bouncing and thousands at home watching open-mouthed as Rangers raced into a 3-0 lead.

Two goals ahead and with the visiting German giants still weakened by the absnece of star striker Erling Haaland, Thursday night is an eagerly anticipated one on Edmiston Drive.

Tickets are scarce and for those who won’t be able to make it along for what could be one of the biggest European nights in recent Rangers memory, here’s how to tune in and follow the action.

Rangers' English midfielder John Lundstram (L) and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham vie for the ball in the first leg on February 17, 2022. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Match details

What: UEFA Europa League

Who: Rangers v Borussia Dortmund

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (spain)

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland has not made the trip to Glasgow. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: 8pm, Thursday, February 24, 2022

How to watch

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Rangers successfully qualify from their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, the TV company broadcast one of the shocks of the season in the knock-out stage.

Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz will take charge of Rangers v Borussia Dortmund after being inovlved in the Champions League final and Euro 2020 last year. (Photo by LASZLO BALOGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Coverage starts at pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.

Team news

As mentioned, the encouraging news for Rangers fans continued from last week with news Erling Haaland, the star Norwegian striker of the Bundesliga, has remained in Germany and not flown to Glasgow.

For Rangers, only Aaron Ramsey and Ianis Hagi are unavailable. Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun, who also missed last week’s win are both available.

Referee for the big game in Glasgow is Antonio Mateu Lahoz who took charge of last season’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.