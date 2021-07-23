Rangers unveil new away kit inspired by club's Govan heritage

Ibrox Stadium: the home of Rangers. Picture: SNS

The predominantly black kit with red trim features lighter stripes going vertically up the shirt and gold embroidery for the sponsors and club crest. The socks are mainly red with black trim.

The club explained on Twitter that the design was inspired by the Ibrox side’s Govan heritage with the slogan ‘Follow Near and Far Forever’.

They wrote on social media: “Inspired by our rich and proud Govan heritage, red and black have featured in club kits since the early 1900s, famously matching the colours of the burgh we made our home.”

The kits are on sale via the official website and the Rangers Store. Adult kits are priced at £65.00 for the shirt, £38.00 for the shorts and £16 for the socks. Child prices are £50, £30 and £12, respectively.

