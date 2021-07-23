Rangers unveil new away kit inspired by club's Govan heritage

Rangers have unveiled a new away kit which the club say is inspired by their roots in the Govan area of Glasgow.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:30 am
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:39 am
Ibrox Stadium: the home of Rangers. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The predominantly black kit with red trim features lighter stripes going vertically up the shirt and gold embroidery for the sponsors and club crest. The socks are mainly red with black trim.

The club explained on Twitter that the design was inspired by the Ibrox side’s Govan heritage with the slogan ‘Follow Near and Far Forever’.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

They wrote on social media: “Inspired by our rich and proud Govan heritage, red and black have featured in club kits since the early 1900s, famously matching the colours of the burgh we made our home.”

The kits are on sale via the official website and the Rangers Store. Adult kits are priced at £65.00 for the shirt, £38.00 for the shorts and £16 for the socks. Child prices are £50, £30 and £12, respectively.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Glasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.