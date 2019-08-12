Rangers trio set to leave Ibrox with one to arrive

Have your say

It appeared that Rangers, Hearts and Hibs were all but finished with their transfer business.

However, after a couple of league games there is still room for improvement at Tynecastle and Easter Road, while Steven Gerrard is keen to add a tenth summer signing. Over at Celtic there is still interest in stars as Neil Lennon looks to add to the squad. All that and more in our live blog. Refresh or hit F5 to keep up to date with all the latest from Scottish football.

Rangers trio to leave - one to arrive?

The signing of Brandon Barker seemed to suggest that Rangers were done with signing players.

However, Steven Gerrard hinted that he may add another striker following the 6-1 win over Hibs, despite Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos netting five between them.

One, or rather three, things which are expected are departures. Glenn Middleton is expected to join Hibs on loan today, while Jamie Murphy is being allowed to also leave on loan.

Eros Grezda, who has no future at Ibrox, should depart sooner rather than later.

Hearts want new goalkeeper

There was a moment in the 0-0 draw with Ross County at the weekend when Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal's kick sailed all the way through to Ross Laidlaw.

It provoked a fiery reaction from the home support with the No.1 putting in a jittery performance.

Therefore it was music to the ears of fans when Levein revealed the club are looking to bring in another goalkeeper.

Talks are still taking place with Glenn Whelan.

Celtic ace subject of mammoth offer

James Forrest is the latest Celtic star to attract interest.

According to the Scottish Sun, Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are preparing a £12m bid for the player.

In addition, they are set to offer the winger a life-changing sum of money, £70k-a-week.

Forrest was on the scoresheet at the weekend as Celtic ran out 5-2 winners.

Celtic track duo

Celtic have pinpointed Kilmarnock ace Greg Taylor as a potential Kieran Tierney replacement.

The Scottish champions have had the Scotland international watched, report the Daily Record.

However, he is not the only left-back they are keeping tabs on with Brentford star Rico Henry also being tracked.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Celtic are one of a number of teams chasing Yannick Bolasie.

The winger is set to leave Everton but his huge wages could make the move north difficult.