Rangers transfers: The Ibrox star set for surprise exit as team-mate to sign contract extension

A summer of change is set to sweep through Ibrox with Rangers boss Michael Beale well on his way to deciding which players remain as part of his squad and those who will depart.

It was confirmed by the head coach that Alfredo Morelos will exit at the end of the contract in the summer, while there are reports Ben Davies could also depart with the defender attracting interest from England. As for those arriving at the club, Kieran Dowell is widely expected to sign a three-year deal with confirmation that he will leave Norwich City when his contract expires and there has been speculation around Arsenal defender Auston Trusty. Meanwhile, a goalkeeper is a priority with Jack Butland a target.

Surprise departure

It could be all change in attack for Rangers this summer with the Scottish Sun reporting the club will listen to offers for striker Antonio Colak. There was interest in the Croatian, who had an excellent first half of the season, in January but the club were unwilling to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could now be a casualty of the rebuild, however, despite 17 goals in his first campaign. Signed for £2million in the summer on a three-year deal, Colak has changed agent recently and would be interested in a switch to the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old who has three caps for Croatia was born in Germany. His minutes have been limited recently due to injury with just three goals this year.

New deal for star

Meanwhile, a player who is set to remain at Ibrox is Ryan Jack. The midfielder is one of seven first-team stars out of contract at the end of the season but the Scottish Sun understands he will sign a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old has been a popular figure since joining the club after leaving Aberdeen and his experience and understanding of the club will likely be welcomed by Michael Beale as he reshapes his squad.

Despite calf problems he has still made 32 appearances this campaign and is a stredy, reliable presence in the centre of the pitch. If he extends his stay he would likely pass through the 200-game mark for the club in the first half of next season.