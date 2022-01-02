Rangers transfers round-up: Wide players linked as new EPL club circles Joe Aribo

Summerville and Olsen have been linked to a move to Ibrox in recent days. (Pictures: Getty)

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville and Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen are both believed to be potential targets for the Scottish champions during the January transfer window.

Summerville, 20, joined Leeds United in 2020 from Feyenoord but has yet to establish himself as a first team regular with the Elland Road club. He is well known to Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a former Feyenoord head coach, and a loan move is thought to be under consideration.

Skov Olsen, 22, is a more established performer with 14 caps and six goals for Denmark with whom he reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals last year. But he has fallen out of favour at Bologna and the Serie A outfit may consider offers for him this month.

Van Bronckhorst has stated his determination that Rangers do not end the January transfer window with a weaker squad than the one they started it with.

But several of his higher-profile first-team players are on the wish list of English Premier League clubs with winger Ryan Kent linked with a reunion with former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and Everton keen on Nathan Patterson, while in-form Joe Aribo is being closely monitored by Southampton.

Some firm moves have already been confirmed as Kai Kennedy is returning to the Rangers training centre halfway through his season-long loan at Dunfermline and Ben Williamson was recalled from Livingston and loaned back out to Raith Rovers.