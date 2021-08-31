Rangers transfers: Nathan Patterson set to stay put as club braces itself for possible deadline-day bids for first-team stars

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is self-isolating without symptoms after being identified as a close contact following the Covid-19 issues at the Ibrox club. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Any prospect of clinching a deal ahead of the 11pm deadline in England has been further complicated by Patterson having to self-isolate after he was belatedly identified as a close contact of one of the players impacted by the return of positive Covid-19 tests at the Ibrox club last week.

The 19-year-old had to withdraw from Scotland’s trip to Copenhagen for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark, although he is expected to join up with Steve Clarke’s squad later this week for the subsequent matches against Moldova and Austria.

Patterson’s situation means he would be unable to undergo a medical should Everton succeed in agreeing a deal with Rangers.

But after seeing their second bid of around £8 million plus bonus-related add-ons turned down, the Goodison Park club are understood to have turned their attention to alternative targets at right-back.

While Rangers have made no secret of their need to implement a more financially sustainable player trading model at the club, they remain determined not to sell any of their first team players for fees which do not match their own valuations.

The final day of the transfer window could see that resolve tested should offers arrive for any of manager Steven Gerrard’s key personnel.

Borna Barisic’s emotional reaction at the end of Sunday’s Old Firm victory at Ibrox fuelled speculation he could be poised for a move. Any deal for the left-back would have to be done while he is in Moscow where he arrived on Monday afternoon with the Croatia squad for their World Cup qualifier against Russia on Wednesday.

Winger Ryan Kent continues to be linked with Leeds United, who had a £10 million bid for him turned down 12 months ago, while Finnish international midfielder Glen Kamara is on the radar of several clubs as Rangers still await his agreement on a new contract offer.

Rangers have sold two players already in the current window with defender George Edmundson joining Ipswich Town and winger Jordan Jones moving to Wigan Athletic, both for undisclosed fees.

