Rangers transfers: Midfielder linked with move as clamour continues over Ryan Kent

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

The 24-year-old Cameroon internationalist claims that the Ibrox club have been in contact about a move, saying: “There has been contact with Blackpool, Peterborough, Stuttgart and Wigan. There has been from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”

Fuchs, who has been one of Dundee United’s best players this season, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Speculation also continues over the future of Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who is being persistently linked with a move away from Glasgow next month.

Sources in England suggest that as many as five Premier League clubs are monitoring Kent’s situation.

Leeds United have already shown an interest over multiple windows for the 25-year-old, while Steven Gerrard has been linked with a swoop for his former player as he brings in his own players to Aston Villa.