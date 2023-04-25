Rangers transfers: Michael Beale nears key goalkeeper priority with in-demand playmaker a target

Rangers boss Micheal Beale revealed he wants to ensure a lot of his transfer business is done early in the window before the team returns for pre-season and he could be about to solve a key part of his puzzle.

Beale has spoken of addressing the goalkeeper situation at Ibrox with Allan McGregor out of contract at the end of the season and is on the verge of sealing a deal for England international Jack Butland. Currently on loan at Manchester United, the 30-year-old is available on a free in the summer when his Crystal Palace deal expires.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are on the “brink” of securing a deal with the former Stoke City and Birmingham City star. The club had previously shown interest in Butland who, early in his career, was regarded as a long-term England No.1. His career has been up and down in terms of being a first-team regular at his club but has played 300 times, including nine caps for England, the last arriving in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale was keen to assess the goalkeeper situation at the club, hinting that McGregor, who signed a one-year extension last summer, was set to retire. Jon McLaughlin hasn’t been able to hold down a No.1 spot, while Robby McCrorie has missed a chunk of the season through injury.

Meanwhile, Rangers could return to Norwich City to sign Kieran Dowell. The 25-year-old midfield playmaker is understood to be interesting the Ibrox side and is out of contract in the season. According to the Daily Mail, the Canaries are keen to keep the player. However, there are a number of interested parties and with promotion back to the Premier League unlikely for Norwich, Dowell could depart and may follow Todd Cantwell from Norfolk to Glasgow.

A former Everton youngster who idolised ex-Rangers midfielder Mikel Arteta, he has netted five goals in 23 Championship appearances but has been out since February with knee ligament damage. Norwich have missed his influence, winning just one of their last nine league games.