Rangers transfers: Alfredo Morelos, John Souttar, Mateusz Żukowski - what to expect on deadline day with possible arrivals and departures

Hearts defender John Souttar in action against Celtic last week - could he face them again in a Rangers jersey on Wednesday night? (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Saturday’s chaotic defensive display in the 3-3 draw at Ross County certainly reinforced the desirability of immediate reinforcements in that part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad. It may also have strengthened Hearts’ hand in negotiations over the fee for Souttar if Rangers are to succeed in bringing forward the arrival of the Scotland international who signed a pre-contract agreement with them earlier this month.

Van Bronckhorst has also indicated he remains open to the possibilities of further additions in a window which has so far see him recruit two new faces to his first team squad – USA international midfielder James Sands from New York City and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo who scored on his debut in Dingwall following his loan move from Manchester United. Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Żukowski has been linked with a move.

Rangers supporters will also be anxiously monitoring any deadline-day departures – Aston Villa have been linked with a bid for midfielder Glen Kamara, a player held in the highest regard by their former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, while sources in Turkey have indicated interest from Fenerbahce in striker Alfredo Morelos. But with the Premiership title race so keenly in the balance, van Bronckhorst will be keen for his board to stand firm in the face of any offers.

The Scottish champions have already sold Nathan Patterson to Everton for a record £16 million fee this window and off-loaded winger Juninho Bacuna to Birmingham City. Loan exits for defender Jack Simpson and winger Brandon Barker could be in the pipeline before midnight.