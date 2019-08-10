Rangers transfer target signs for Serie A club

Rangers transfer target Martin Skrtel has joined Serie A side Atalanta on a free transfer, ending speculation that he may be on his way to Ibrox.

The Slovakian had been a rumoured target for Steven Gerrard throughout the summer after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce, but the 35-year-old has now signed for Atalanta, who will play in the Champions League this season.

Gerrard has already strengthened the centre of defence this summer, having signed Swede Filip Helander earlier in the transfer window.

