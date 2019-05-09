Rangers transfer latest: Lille forward on trial | English side eye defender | Tug-of-war over youngster

Have your say

Lille forward Yanis Bensaber appeared as a trialist for Rangers in a bounce game against Corby Town on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, a former France youth international, scored the Light Blues’ second as the game finished in a 3-3 draw. The match was played to mark Corby’s 70th anniversary.

Bensaber started up front for Rangers alongside Nathan Young-Coombes, and scored shortly after the hour mark, finishing across Town ‘keeper Dan George.

The French-Algerian prospect played five times for France at Under-16 level.

Villa eye Tavernier

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for James Tavernier as they look to replace former Gers defender Alan Hutton.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer while fellow right-back Ahmed Elmohamady has 12 months left on his deal at Villa Park.

The English Championship side could make a move for the Ibrox captain this summer if they look to bring in a fresh face in defence.

Smith tug-of-war

Rangers could face competition from Manchester City in the race to land Kilmarnock teen Liam Smith.

The 16-year-old is highly regarded at Rugby Park and the Light Blues have been keen for some time on the Scotland underage star.

Smith is believed to have spent time at City recently, with the English Premier League side also interested in landing the Scot.