Rangers transfer latest: How Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is trying to thwart Joe Aribo's move to Ibrox

Lee Bowyer is to make one last-ditch bid to keep Rangers target Joe Aribo at Charlton.

Joe Aribo will try and be persuaded out of his proposed move to Rangers.

The Addicks boss is due to meet the player on Friday with the intention of trying to keep him at the Valley for the club's Championship campaign.

The 22-year-old has been in talks with Rangers over a move north with Steven Gerrard hopeful he is in place before the club's pre-season training camp.

With the player out of contract at the end of June, Aribo would only cost £250,000 due to age cross-border rules.

Bowyer will make a case that it would be better for him to stay put for one more season.

Speaking to South London Press, he said:"I've told him to come and see me, tell me his options and we can have a chat.

"He needs to stay and do a year in the Championship with us - so that he learns more. Then it might be a case of him leaving next season.

"It would be a huge thing if he stayed and kept learning because the big moves will come later on, if he does it right.

"Joe is a great lad, so we are going to have to wait and see what he says."

Aribo was interesting Celtic and a host of English clubs but it is beleived he has his mind set on a move to Rangers.

Meanwhile, Rangers will face Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season.

They will travel to Rugby Park on Sunday, 4 August.