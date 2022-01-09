Rangers told to stump up for Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi

Vitesse Arnhem have named their price for defender Danilho Doekhi, telling Rangers that he can only leave for Ibrox now if they pay a £2million fee.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 9:48 am
Danilho Doekhi of Vitesse is a wanted man.

Rangers are in negotiations with the 23-year-old centre-half over a pre-contract agreement. The Vitesse captain has been one of their best players this season and is likely to move on, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopeful of landing his countryman.

However, if the Rangers manager wants the Netherlands Under-21 internationalist now, he will need his board to shell out some of the money recouped from the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton.

PSV have also entered the race to sign Doekhi, who has been at Vitesse since 2018.

Rangers are also tracking Hearts’ John Souttar and are said to be the favourites to sign the Scotland defender on a pre-contract deal, while current defenders Connor Goldson, Jack Simpson and Nikola Katic have been linked with moves away.

