Rangers told to stump up for Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi

Danilho Doekhi of Vitesse is a wanted man.

Rangers are in negotiations with the 23-year-old centre-half over a pre-contract agreement. The Vitesse captain has been one of their best players this season and is likely to move on, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopeful of landing his countryman.

However, if the Rangers manager wants the Netherlands Under-21 internationalist now, he will need his board to shell out some of the money recouped from the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSV have also entered the race to sign Doekhi, who has been at Vitesse since 2018.