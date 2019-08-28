Rangers to turn down away tickets as they face further Uefa charge over sectarianism in Warsaw

Rangers have told UEFA chiefs they will not take up their ticket allocation for their next European trip in a bid to stave off a potential full stadium closure.

The Ibrox club have already been forced to close a section of 3,000 seats when they host Legia Warsaw on Thursday night as punishment for sectarian singing during their opening Europa League qualifier with St Joseph’s in July.

But Rangers now face an additional charge following sectarian chants during last week’s goalless draw in Poland.In a statement, the club said: “Rangers has today informed UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body that the Club will not be requesting tickets for its next European away match.

“The Club now faces an additional UEFA charge of racist behaviour for sectarian singing during the first leg of our Europa League play-off tie against Legia Warsaw last Thursday evening. We are liaising with UEFA in relation to this second charge.

“Those fans responsible for this (Thursday’s) partial closure of Ibrox Stadium need to understand that they are damaging our club.

“If there is a further incidence at tomorrow night’s match this could lead to a ground closure. The same applies to those who indulged in sectarian singing in Warsaw last week and that is why we have taken the decision to make UEFA aware that we will decline tickets for our next away match even though this means that, once again, the many must suffer because of the few.”

The statement continued: “This kind of behaviour has no place at Ibrox, or anywhere else where our many teams appear. Offenders must please stop.

“You are endangering your Club which has recently launched its Everyone Anyone project aimed at welcoming all to Ibrox.

“Those who wish to sing offensive songs must realise by now that they are insulting Rangers players, staff, and fellow fans. There is nothing clever, bold or even defiant in what this small number of supporters are doing.

“By supporting Rangers in the correct way the rest of us must strive to protect our great club. One way or another this offensive behaviour must end and it would be much more preferable if we stopped it ourselves, simply by behaving like true Rangers fans.”