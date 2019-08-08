Rangers to beat Celtic to Premier League winger, Tierney completes Arsenal move and more - Scottish Premiership round-up

As Premier League clubs spent well over a billion pound and Championship clubs try to shoulder in on the money it had a drip-down effect in Scotland. A number of players were linked with moves and some did move, namely Kieran Tierney. The good news for Scottish club is that the window remains open until September. Find out all the latest news involving Scottish clubs and players below.

Rangers Kent hopes fade Rangers' hopes of signing the Liverpool winger have been ruled out by Liverpool who maintain he won't be loaned out despite no one signing him before the English deadline.

Kieran Tierney signs for Arsenal The Scotland international finally completed his 25m move to Arsenal where he signed a long-term deal.

New deal for John McGinn The former Hibs and St Mirren midfield maestro has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa. He was interesting Manchester United according to reports.

Brandon Barker to Ibrox? The ex-Hibs winger is set to rejectCeltic and sign a permanent deal for Rangers from Manchester City.

