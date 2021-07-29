Rangers tipped to sign ex-Chelsea ace on two-year deal, Celtic eye international striker, Manchester United starlet heading to Ibrox, Arsenal defender nears Ross County switch - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Celtic dropped out of the Champions League ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Both teams take handsome leads into the second legs of their Uefa Conference League qualifiers and are expected to get the job done and progress. Celtic however, have now dropped into the Europa League after exiting Champions League qualifying following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to FC Midtjylland.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone will face Galatasaray when they enter the Europa League next week.

On the domestic front, clubs are still looking to do business with the league season starting this weekend.

Ex-Chelsea ace tipped for Rangers move

Gary Cahill has been tipped for a two-year-deal at Rangers with reported interest in the former Chelsea man from the Ibrox club. The veteran centre-back is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace. Former England international Paul Robinson reckons he would be a shrewd addition by Steven Gerrard due to his Champions League experience from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Robinson said: “I think think he’d thrive up in Scotland. Voices and experience are invaluable in the dressing room. With Cahill you get that voice as well as a top-quality player on the field." (Football Insider)

Celtic eye international forward

M'baye Niang is the latest player to be linked with a move to Celtic. The Senegalese international is currently with French side Rennes and the Parkhead side have made a move for the 26-year-old, although they will likely face competition. Niang has had a somewhat nomadic career since being signed by AC Milan in 2012, having loan spells Montpellier, Genoa, Watford and Torino before the move to Rennes. (Foot Mercato)

Red Devils kid heading for Ibrox

Rangers are on the verge of signing Manchester United starlet Charlie McCann. The 19-year-old has impressed for the English giant’s Under-23 side having been recruited from Coventry City. McCann, who has a year remaining on his contract, provides versatility in the middle of the park. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss in transfer message

Ange Postecoglou delivered a transfer message to the board following Celtic’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of FC Midtjylland. The Australian has been desperate for reinforcements, especially in defence. "Again, maybe I wasn't clear enough – I don't know,” he said. "I think I've been pretty consistent in saying we need more players in.” (The Scotsman)

Liverpool talk not welcomed

Steven Gerrard has said he doesn't welcome any talk of linking him to former club Liverpool. There has been plenty of expectation that the Rangers boss would be Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield when the German departs.

Gerrard said: "I don't welcome it, I don't add to it. All I do is focus on the job I have here and I'm very flattered and grateful for the position.” (ESPN)

County make Arsenal defender move

Centre-back Harry Clarke is set to join Ross County on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Malky Macaky is keen to add two to his squad with Clarke regarded as a coup with the 20-year-old having done well on loan with Oldham Athletic last season, making 35 appearances. (Daily Record)

No offers for Celtic target