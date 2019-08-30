Rangers: The impressive Europa League feat achieved by Steven Gerrard's men

Have your say

For the second year running Rangers have reached the Europa League group stages after starting in the first qualifying round.

Steven Gerrard's side have navigated 16 matches across two summers to make it to that stage.

They left it late on Thursday night to secure passage with Alfredo Morelos nodding in Jordan Jones' cross in stoppage time for a 1-0 aggregate win over Legia Warsaw.

Impressively, across those 16 fixtures Rangers never once fell behind.

They won 10 of their qualifying matches, drawing the rest. In addition, there were 11 clean sheets and 29 goals scored.

Rangers are due to find out their opponents for the group stage this afternoon.