Rangers team v Sparta Prague: Giovanni van Bronckhorst names his first team line-up - XI for UEFA Europa League Group A match

Olympique Lyonnais have already tied up the top spot in Group A, but Rangers and Sparta Prague are vying for the runners-up spot and play-off place with the Champions League drop-outs next year.

Rangers have a superior goal difference, but Sparta have the upper hand on the head-to-head after their 1-0 victory in the Czech Republic, courtesy of David Hancko’s first half header. That though was under Steven Gerrard and it’s a new regime at Ibrox following the Englishman's defection to Aston Villa and the entrance of former Ibrox hero Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The sides meet again at Ibrox and a win for either will go a long way to deciding the group’s final placings and who is heading to the UEFA Conference League in third place. Brondby however cannot be ruled out of that race either and sit two points off the pair on four points.

van Bronckhorst has decided upon the XI he believes will give his new side the greatest chance of progress, with a clash against Lyon still to come next month.

He watched Rangers under interim managers Brian Gilmour and Davie McCallum lose 3-1 to Hibs and has chosen a team with two initial changes – but he has promised to impart his own style and stamp on his new charges.

Here is the side he has chosen for tonight’s clash at Ibrox – kick-off 8pm.

