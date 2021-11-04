Rangers team to play Brondby: Midfield issues, possible tweaks in defence, how they will line up in Denmark

This was the Rangers team that faced Brondby last time out.

After overcoming the Danes 2-0 at Ibrox two weeks ago, Steven Gerrard’s men travel to Copenhagen looking to keep their hopes of making the last 16 alive.

The expected team

It is anticipated that Rangers manager Gerrard will keep Allan McGregor in goal, despite the veteran being rotated throughout this season with Jon McLaughlin.

The back-four will have Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson in the centre, with Filip Helander a long-term injury absentee. Borna Barisic could get the nod over Calvin Bassey at left-back, while captain James Tavernier should keep his place at right-back after an excellent performance against Motherwell. Nathan Patterson is snapping at his heels for a place in the starting XI, but Sunday’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County looks a likelier match to start him in.

Gerrard will go with a three-man midfield, with Steven Davis and Scott Arfield inked in. However, with Glen Kamara nursing an ankle injury and rated as 50/50 to play, Gerrard will need to decide whether to go with John Lundstram or Juninho Bacuna should the Finn not make it. For his defensive qualities, Lundstram seems a better fit, given that Brondby are expected to attack from the off.

In attack, Fashion Sakala should keep his place in the front three following his treble against Motherwell. The Zambian and Joe Aribo look set to flank Alfredo Morelos, with Kemar Roofe an option from the bench.