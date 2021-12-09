Rangers team announced: Nathan Patterson starts as Giovanni van Bronckhorst rings changes for Lyon clash

The French club have already topped Group A and will qualify directly for round of 16 next year, while Rangers have secured second place and therefore are in the knock-out round play-offs.
Essentially, this meeting at the Groupama Stadium is a dead rubber, and that has been reflected in van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up.
Jon McLaughlin has replaced Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence, Scotland internationalist Nathan Patterson comes in for captain James Tavernier at right-back.
John Lundstram, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe all make their first starts under the Dutchman with no place in the squad for Alfredo Morelos.
A victory in France would swell the Ibrox coffers to the tune of £535,000.
Rangers team to face Lyon: McLaughlin; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Kent, Hagi, Wright; Roofe. Subs: McGregor, McCrorie, Tavernier, Arfield, Aribo, Bacuna, Davis, Kelly.