Rangers team announced: Nathan Patterson starts as Giovanni van Bronckhorst rings changes for Lyon clash

As promised, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made several changes to his Rangers side for the Europa League clash with Lyon in France.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:48 pm
Nathan Patterson is in the Rangers starting line-up to face Lyon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The French club have already topped Group A and will qualify directly for round of 16 next year, while Rangers have secured second place and therefore are in the knock-out round play-offs.

Essentially, this meeting at the Groupama Stadium is a dead rubber, and that has been reflected in van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up.

Jon McLaughlin has replaced Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence, Scotland internationalist Nathan Patterson comes in for captain James Tavernier at right-back.

John Lundstram, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe all make their first starts under the Dutchman with no place in the squad for Alfredo Morelos.

A victory in France would swell the Ibrox coffers to the tune of £535,000.

Rangers team to face Lyon: McLaughlin; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Kent, Hagi, Wright; Roofe. Subs: McGregor, McCrorie, Tavernier, Arfield, Aribo, Bacuna, Davis, Kelly.

