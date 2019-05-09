Rangers target Kilmarnock starlet - but face competition from Manchester City

Rangers want to sign highly-rated Kilmarnock teenager Liam Smith.

The 16-year-old striker is highly thought of at Rugby Park and is part of the Scottish FA's performance school.

Rangers want to bring him to Ibrox but face competition from a number of teams, namely Manchester City with the player visiting the Premier League champions.

Smith, who played for Killie's U20 side when he was just 14, impressed for Scotland U16s in March when the team travelled to Malta to face Denmark, Albania and Malta.

In August the Rugby Park side tweeted footage of the striker in action where he scored a fine solo goal against Partick Thistle.