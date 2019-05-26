Rangers target 'hands in transfer request'

George Edmundson and handed in a transfer request at his club Oldham Athletic, according to the Daily Record.

The centre-back is a transfer target of Rangers, who had a bid of around £400,000 knocked back earlier this week.

George Edmundson is a target of Rangers.

Edmundson was offered a new contract in order for Oldham to maximise the player's value, though he decided to turn it down.

The 21-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his deal and cash-strapped Oldham will be looking to sell him this summer before losing him for next to nothing next term.

Edmundson is said to be keen on the idea of a move to Ibrox, where he'll provide competition for places alongside Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson in the heart of the defence.