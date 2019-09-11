Rangers 'still in the running' for Claudio Marchisio along with two other clubs

Have your say

Rangers are still in the running for ex-Juventus star Claudio Marchisio, according to reports in Italy.

It was revealed last week that the Ibrox side were interested in the 55-time Italian international, though the 33-year-old was said to have rejected an offer.

Claudio Marchisio scoring against Celtic in 2013.

However, Italian journalist Matteo Pedrosi insists they are still in the hunt for the free agent who left Zenit St Petersburg in the summer.

Pedrosi reports that Marchisio is mauling over offers from Rangers, Brazilian side Flamengo and Ligue 1 club Monaco.

The seven-time Serie A winner has rejected bids from Brescia and Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.