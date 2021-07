Kai Kennedy spent part of last season on loan at Raith Rovers.

The 19-year-old, who had spells with Inverness and Raith Rovers last season, will again play in the Championship as he continues his development.

Kennedy signed a new contract with Rangers in January until 2023, but Steven Gerrard feels he needs more regular game-time to develop.