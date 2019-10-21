Rangers star worth £20m - Dave King, Premier League midfielder wants Celtic move, Edouard tipped to reach £75m level, Hearts sweat over injury to winger, Gerrard brands players 'lucky' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Rangers chairman Dave King has put a £20m price tag on Alfredo Morelos, Premier League midfielder is keen on Celtic move as Odsonne Edouard tipped to reach Romelu Lukaku's level.
All the latest news, transfer specualton and more, with stories involving Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Ranges and St Johnstone.
1. Edouard is a 75m striker
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been backed to reach the level of 75m striker Romelu Lukaku. That is the view of team-mate Boli Bolingoli, who is the Belgian ace's cousin. (The Scotsman)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard branded his side "lucky" in the 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday. The Ibrox side came from a goal behind at Tynecastle but Gerrard was relieved they only conceded one goal after a poor start. (Various)
Rangers chairman Dave King has put a 20m price tag on star striker Alfredo Morelos. Premier League side Aston Villa are reported to be interested ina January move for the the South American. (Football Insider)