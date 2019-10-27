Rangers star tracked by four EPL clubs as Ibrox club could be set for massive profit

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is on the radar of four English Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace are all said to be considering a move for the Finnish international.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. Picture: SNS

Kamara moved to Ibrox in the January transfer window for just £50,000 as his contract with Dundee was set to expire.

Should the Govan club wish to cash in on their composed No.8 then they could demand a high seven-figure fee.

The 23-year-old impressed in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Porto in the Europa League, completing all but one of his passes across the 90 minutes.