Rangers star's future in the air, Celtic ace not playing for future, Key Ibrox man 'going nowhere', Hibs and Aberdeen to battle for Scotland international, Ex-Ajax ace wanted Hearts job - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Thursday's Scottish football news, transfer speculation and more.

Steven Gerrard has given Rangers fans reason to get excited, Neil Lennon has backed Leigh Griffiths and Hibs and Aberdeen could be in for a transfer battle. Stories also including Hearts and St Mirren.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called talk of him using the club as stepping stone as "nonsense". He is set to sign a new deal until 2024 and insists he has no plans to go anywhere else.(The Scotsman)

Gerrard to stay

No Griffiths audition

Neil Lennon insists that Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths is not playing for his future. The striker is set to play against Cluj after being left out of the squad for the Betfred Cup final against Rangers. (Various)

Euro giants Bayern Munich and Benfica want St Mirren teenager Dylan Reid. Te 14-year-old has spent time with both teams. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen and Hibs could move for Scotland star

Aberdeen and Hibs could be set to make their move for Dylan McGeouch. The Sunderland midfielder is set to assess his future at the club with six months remaining on his deal come January. Both sides were interested in the summer. (Daily Record)

Celtic expected to make signings

Ex-Celtic boss Gordon Strachan reckons his former side are set to make moves in January to add to their squad. The former Scotland manager believes it will be difference in the title race. (The Scotsman)

Six Hoops rested

Neil Lennon has confirmed that six first-team stars have been rested ahead of the Europa League clash with Clug. Fraser Forster, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard all stayed behind on Glasgow. (Various)

Champions League winner's Hearts claim

Benni McCarthy, who won the Champions League with Porto, has revealed he was in the final three candidates for the Hearts job. The South African has coached previously in Scotland, spending time with Celtic and Hibs. (Soccer Laduma)

Ferguson hits out at Jack critics

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has called the comments regarding Ryan Jack's tears after the Betfred Cup final "ridiculous". The Ibrox midfielder was questioned for showing emotion after the defeat to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Rangers issue Fare concern

Rangers will write to anti-discrimination outfit Fare after they retweeted an offensive tweet relating to the Ibrox club. It is understood the club are far from happy with Fare's explanation. (Daily Record)

Celtic scout starlets

Celtic were one of a number of teams to take in Dinamo Zagreb's Uefa Youth League fixture with Manchester City. Antonio Marin and Josko Gvardiol have both been the subject of interest from around Europe. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths time at Celtic

Ex-Rangers defender has suggested that Leigh Griffiths may be heading for the exit at Celtic. He said that the "maybe the writing is on the wall" after he was left out the Betfred Cup clash with Rangers. (Football Insider)

Celtic to win EL?

Cluj boss Dan Petrescu has tipped Celtic to be among the teams challenging for the Europa League. The Hoops qualified from their group with two games to spare. (The Scotsman)

Rangers like Liverpool

Gordon Strachan has complemented Rangers be saying that he sees a lot of Liverpool in Steven Gerrard's side. The ex-Celtic and Scotland boss believes the Ibrox side have been inspired by Jurgen Klopp's men. (The Scotsman)

St Mirren starlet wanted

Aberdeen ace to sign new deal

Dean Campbell is set to extend his contract with Aberdeen. The midfield star will pen a deal which will keep the 18-year-old at Pittodrie until 2023. (Daily Record)

Ross on Hibs duo

No plans have been made for out-of-favour Hibs duo Glenn Middleton and Josh Vela. Neither have yet featured under new boss Jack Ross. (Evening News)

