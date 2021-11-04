Rangers star opens up on contract situation as he nears final six months of Ibrox deal

Rangers midfield ace Scott Arfield. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder’s current deal is due to run out at the end of May and he will be free to speak to possible interested parties in January.

Arfield made his first league start in the 6-1 win at Motherwell at the weekend.

The 33-year-old has been up against strong competition in the middle of the park and admits his focus is on playing and not a new contract.

“There haven’t been any talks at the minute.," he said. “My contract is up in May, so we will see what happens with that.

“I’m just fully focused on getting myself back in the team and we will see what happens after that.”

Since arriving in 2018, Arfield has played an important role for Steven Gerrard, adding verticality to the Rangers midfield.