Rangers star 'on verge of leaving club' for move to Turkey

Daniel Candeias is on the verge of leaving Rangers, according to Turkish sport website Ajansspor.

They claim Genclerbirligi are close to completing a deal to sign the 31-year-old winger, whose contract runs until next summer.

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias.

Candeias has played regularly since making the move from Benfica in the summer of 2017, featuring 97 times in all competitions across two seasons.

He was absent from Rangers' Europa League squad to face Gibraltar outfit St Joseph's with manager Steven Gerrard insisting it had purely been done because of the size of the squad.

Candeias answered with a double in the 4-0 friendly win over Marseille with his boss insisting he still had a future at the club.

These newest reports could cast doubt on those words as Gerrard has also talked about trimming his squad down.