Rangers star offered new deal at Ibrox, Gerrard makes transfer vow, Lennon insists he's a calmer man, Levein reveals when he'd quit Hearts, Rangers loanee dropped for poor form - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell.

Rangers have sought to reward Ryan Jack for his excellent form with a new and improved contract. (Scottish Sun)

1. Jack to be rewarded

Rangers have sought to reward Ryan Jack for his excellent form with a new and improved contract. (Scottish Sun)
Steven Naismith insists the Hearts players owe Craig Levein for the club's poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season that has fans calling for the manager's head. (Scotland on Sunday)

2. Naismith backs Levein

Steven Naismith insists the Hearts players owe Craig Levein for the club's poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season that has fans calling for the manager's head. (Scotland on Sunday)
Steven Gerrard insists he's in no rush to dethrone James Tavernier as Rangers' penalty-kick taker and will leave the decision up to the full-back, who has missed three of his last six.

3. Gerrard backs Tavernier

Steven Gerrard insists he's in no rush to dethrone James Tavernier as Rangers' penalty-kick taker and will leave the decision up to the full-back, who has missed three of his last six.
Neil Lennon is hoping to end his League Cup "hex" this season with Celtic. It's the only major Scottish football honour he's yet to win as a manager and the one he won least as a player. (Scotland on Sunday)

4. Lennon hopes to end cup hex

Neil Lennon is hoping to end his League Cup "hex" this season with Celtic. It's the only major Scottish football honour he's yet to win as a manager and the one he won least as a player. (Scotland on Sunday)
