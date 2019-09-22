Rangers star offered new deal at Ibrox, Gerrard makes transfer vow, Lennon insists he's a calmer man, Levein reveals when he'd quit Hearts, Rangers loanee dropped for poor form - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Jack to be rewarded
Rangers have sought to reward Ryan Jack for his excellent form with a new and improved contract. (Scottish Sun)
Neil Lennon is hoping to end his League Cup "hex" this season with Celtic. It's the only major Scottish football honour he's yet to win as a manager and the one he won least as a player. (Scotland on Sunday)