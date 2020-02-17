Rangers star 'nearly lost an eye', Celtic sweat over injured defensive pair, Gerrard and Robertson criticise officials, Livingston star 'almost on Morelos' level' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Cotton wool at the ready to protect key Scotland players for next month

Andy Halliday lays injured after falling over the advertising boards at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Halliday 'nearly lost an eye'

Steven Gerrard believes Andy Halliday was lucky not to lose an eye after the Rangers star was hurt falling into an upturned chair at Ibrox yesterday. (Scottish Sun)

Katic: Dykes almost on Morelos' level

Rangers defender Nikola Katic believes Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is almost on the level of his Ibrox team-mate Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)

- Katic hit back at Gary Dicker after the Kilmarnock midfielder criticised the Rangers players for not shaking hands after Wednesday's defeat at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

Celtic injury sweat over pair

Celtic could be without Jozo Simunovic and Greg Taylor for Thursday's Europa League clash with Copenhagen. Simunovic missed the trip to Aberdeen with a hamstring issue while Taylor limped off in the first half. (Daily Record)

Gerrard criticises referees

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard rounded on the officials following yesterday’s 1-0 win over Livingston and claimed only poor calls by referee Euan Anderson and his far-side assistant David Doig prevented the Ibrox men recording a comfortable victory. (The Scotsman)

Robertson blasts official

Inverness boss John Robertson heaped praise on Rangers' youngsters while slaughtering referee Greg Aitken in the aftermath of his side's victory in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup semi-final. (Daily Record)

Lennon credits players

Neil Lennon hailed the “solidarity” shown by his Celtic players to secure victory against Aberdeen in what he felt was the toughest test the champions have faced this season. (The Scotsman)

Ross hails progress

Jack Ross has claimed the fact Hibs are now being talked of as possibly finishing third in the Premiership is testament to the progress being made by the Easter Road side. (Evening News)