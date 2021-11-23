Rangers star in line for first start in nine months

Ryan Jack in action for Rangers.

Rangers host the Czech outfit on Thursday in a crunch European tie that will have ramifications for Rangers’ hopes of progression from the group stages.

Jack recently returned to the squad after a long-term calf injury that first surfaced in February and ruled the midfielder out of last season’s title run-in and Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign.

The 29-year-old has featured as a substitute in Rangers’ past two matches, a 6-1 win over Ross County followed by a 3-1 defeat by Hibs, and the ex-Aberdeen player is a vital component of the club’s midfield, offering defensive cover and a good range of passing.

His last start came on February 21 against Dundee United, when he lasted just 27 minutes against the Tangerines before being subbed due to injury.

New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been running the rule over his players in training and is understood to be keen to offer his defence more protection, and may turn to Jack to offer that.