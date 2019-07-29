Rangers star Glen Kamara worth £5m' - Derby County rue missing out on midfielder

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was labelled as the "best player on the pitch" in his club's 1-0 pre-season victory over Derby County on Sunday.

READ MORE: Revealed: Which Scottish Premiership manager is favourite to leave their job first?

Glen Kamara came in for praise for his performance against Derby County. Picture: SNS

That was the view of a journalist who covers the English Championship side.

Tom Thorogood revealed that the club passed up the opportunity to sign the Finnish international in January for just £50,000, allowing Rangers just sweep in and recruit the player from Dundee.

Having signed a pre-contract agreement the deal was pushed through with Kamara going on to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's midfield in the second half of the campaign.

Thorogood tweeted: "Best player on the pitch today was Glen Kamara. Derby passed up the chance to sign him for a mere £50k last January. He must now be worth 100x that at least. Cracking midfielder and in an area Derby are short on quality"

Rangers fans, however, noted that the midfielder was below par in the first half, giving the ball away in multiple occasions before stating that Joe Aribo is the club's biggest bargain, signing the player from Charlton Athletic in the summer.

After the game, Ibrox boss Gerrard lavished praise on former Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn, valuing the Derby star at £9million.