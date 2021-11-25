Rangers star Connor Goldson tipped to earn £60k-a-week amidst Aston Villa links

Connor Goldson has been linked with a move to Aston Villa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The centre-back is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and has naturally been linked with a switch to Aston Villa.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard made the switch to the Premier League side earlier this month and there have been reports he is keen to take Goldson with him.

No player made more appearances under Gerrard at Ibrox than the Englishman. Of his 184 games for the club, 183 were during the former manager’s tenure since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Former Aston Villa and England forward Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Goldson will know the potential contracts he could be offered in England, something he will be keen to take due to his age.

“He’s going to want the money that Scotland can’t pay," he told Football Insider.

“If he’s earning £20,000-£30,0000-a-week in Scotland he can earn £60,000-a-week in England. That’s going to be on his mind.

“Maybe it’s a money thing for him. He’s getting to that age where you want to make as much money as you can from the game.

“At 28, turning 29, it’s your last big contract and you want it to be your biggest.”

Goldson came in for criticism after the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Hibs after questioning his team-mates' hunger.

New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed he has had discussions with the centre-back.

“Of course (I have spoken to him),” he said. “I think it was quite an emotional game for the team and the club being out of the cup after the game.”

