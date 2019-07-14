Rangers star Bobby Shearer's medals to go up for auction

Twenty-one medals belonging to late Rangers star Bobby Shearer are going under the hammer this month.





The collection, which is being sold by the footballer's family, is believed to be the largest set of Rangers medals to feature in a single auction.

Bobby Shearer training with Rangers FC football team in 1961.

Covering the period 1955 to 1965, they include the former captain's League Cup and League Championship medals from the Rangers treble-winning 1963/64 season, which could fetch £1,500 and £2,500 respectively.

They will go under the hammer at McTear's Sporting Medals and Trophies Auction in Glasgow on July 19.

The sale will also include the player's finalist medal from the European Cup Winner's Cup in 1961, which Rangers lost over two legs to Fiorentina. Experts believe the lot could sell for up to £3,000.

Shearer's widow Helen said: "I wasn't a big football fan but I enjoyed going to the games to support Robert. He loved playing for Rangers and was very well respected by all the players. He was tough on the pitch but always fair.

Scottish Football League Championship medal from 1964, won by Rangers captain Bobby Shearer during Ranger's treble-winning season.

• READ MORE: 'It's very rare you get a move from Rangers to the Premier League' states Chris Powell - but facts say otherwise

"He had lots of football friends, including a lot of folk at Celtic. Robert was lucky enough to play with and against many great players who became close friends.

"He was honoured to become the captain of Rangers Football Club and captained the treble-winning team in 1963/64.

"There are a lot of lovely memories tied in to the collection, and the family are keeping a few medals, but to be honest I think the time is right for the others to come out of their boxes and to be passed on to football fans who will treasure them."

Shearer played right back for Rangers in 407 games between 1955 and 1965.

During his time at Ibrox, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups, and also played four times for Scotland.

He died on November 6 2006, aged 74.

Brian Clements, from McTear's, said: "Bobby Shearer was a true Rangers legend who picked up every honour going in the Scottish game, including a treble haul of medals in season 1963/64.

"We see a lot of Old Firm medals coming through the doors at McTear's but this is by far the largest collection associated with a single player.

"There are some fantastic individual pieces; however, the collection as a whole paints a fascinating picture of Rangers success from 1955 to 1965. I have no doubt there will be considerable interest in the auction."

In addition to the Rangers items, the Bobby Shearer collection also includes medals from the player's time in the RAF in the early 1950s.