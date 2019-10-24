Rangers star blasts behaviour of Porto fans after being struck by missiles

Rangers defender Connor Goldson revealed he had been hit with a variety of missiles during his side's 1-1 draw with Porto in Portugal.

The centre-back also thought Alfredo Morelos was struck as he celebrated his side's equaliser in a 1-1 Europa League draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson during his side's clash with Lazio.

Goldson pointed out what happened to the referee in the wake of the Colombian's 44th-minute strike.

He said: "There was a lot of lighters and coins getting thrown. I got hit by a lighter and a coin. I think Buff (Morelos) got hit as well.

"Then the referee told me to stop (celebrating) and walk away and I just picked up the lighter and coin and told him, but nothing got done.

"Its crazy. I can understand having a passion for your team but at the same time they have come to watch us as athletes trying to do our best for our own team, and I don't think that's acceptable."

