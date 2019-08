Freedom of Information figures, via Football Scotland, show the money paid to Police Scotland by each club. Only five clubs in Britain paid more than Rangers, while Celtic paid out £50,000 for an Old Firm game which was the most expensive. Scroll through to see how much each side paid. (All values in £GBP)

1. Hamilton Academical 15,740

2. St Johnstone 24,204

3. Dundee 26,160

4. Livingston 27,042

