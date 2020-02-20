Rangers skipper James Tavernier ready to resume penalty-taking duties

James Tavernier has confirmed he is ready to resume penalty-taking duties for Rangers when they take on Braga in the Europa League.

On a night when the presence of VAR could well increase the chances of such awards, the right-back has put up his hand for taking spot-kicks against the Portuguese side in the first leg tie at Ibrox.

Tavernier has twice failed from the spot in Europe this season, most recently against Feyenoord in September.

The skipper has not taken one since missing against Motherwell in October.

But Rangers’ troubles in this department have continued. Scott Arfield, who is otherwise in fine scoring form, only succeeded from the rebound after taking Rangers’ most recent penalty, against Hamilton Accies two weekends ago.

Tavernier has underlined his willingness. “I’m always available to take the penalties,” he said. “I respect the gaffer and whoever he chooses but I will be ready if called on. I will have to wait until just before the game to see if I am on them.”