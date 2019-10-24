Rangers sign Czech starlet as midfielder confirms move on social media

Rangers have completed the signing of Czech midfielder Krystof Hampl, after the club was linked with the 16-year-old last month.

Reports in the player's homeland suggested that the teenager, formerly attached to FK Pardubice, featured asa trialist for the Gers' Under-17s side in the Spartak Cup in Russia in August, and was offered a deal on the back of his performances.

Now the player himself has confirmed the move on his Instagram account, posting a photo of him wearing a Rangers shirt holding a scarf above his head with the caption: "I'm happy to join this club, ready for new challenges."

Hampl also featured in Rangers' 4-0 win away to Hibs at Tranent last week.

He is understood to have signed a two-year deal and has been given 43 as a squad number.