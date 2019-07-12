Rangers set to earn chance at Europa League redemption after 2017 embarrassment

Rangers are heading for a revenge clash with Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in the second round of Europa League qualifying.
Should they successfully make it through their second-leg clash with Gibraltar side St Joseph's - which, with a 4-0 first-leg lead, they are fully expected to do - they will face either Progres or Irish side Cork City.
The first leg of Progres' tie with Cork took place on Thursday night with the visitors earning themselves a commanding lead to take back to Luxembourg next Thursday.
Goals from Belmin Muratovic and Mayron de Almeida were enough to give Progres a 2-0 triumph and put one foot in the next round.
Rangers were embarrassingly dumped out of Europe two years ago by the part-time side after Progres were able to overturn a 1-0 deficit with a 2-0 home victory in the second leg.
Pedro Caixinha was manager of Rangers at the time. The Portuguese head coach was sacked less than four months later.