Rangers set to earn chance at Europa League redemption after 2017 embarrassment

Rangers are heading for a revenge clash with Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

Should they successfully make it through their second-leg clash with Gibraltar side St Joseph's - which, with a 4-0 first-leg lead, they are fully expected to do - they will face either Progres or Irish side Cork City.

Progres Niederkorn's players celebrate after scoring against Rangers in 2017.

The first leg of Progres' tie with Cork took place on Thursday night with the visitors earning themselves a commanding lead to take back to Luxembourg next Thursday.

Goals from Belmin Muratovic and Mayron de Almeida were enough to give Progres a 2-0 triumph and put one foot in the next round.

Rangers were embarrassingly dumped out of Europe two years ago by the part-time side after Progres were able to overturn a 1-0 deficit with a 2-0 home victory in the second leg.

Pedro Caixinha was manager of Rangers at the time. The Portuguese head coach was sacked less than four months later.