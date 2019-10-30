Rangers set for reunion with former boss as Dick Advocaat poised for Feyenoord job

Rangers will see a familiar face in the home dugout when they travel to Feyenoord for their Europa League clash at the end of next month.

Ex-Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat is expected to be announced as the successor to Jaap Stam after the former Manchester Unites defender left his role following a poor star to the season.

Advocaat will take training tomorrow at the Dutch side and is expected to be announced later today.

De Telegraaf report that the 72-year-old will take charge until the end of the season.

He'll be expected to help Feyenoord rise up the Eredivisie as they currently sit in 12th place and have lost two of their three Europa League group stage contests, including the 1-0 defeat at Ibrox.

Advocaat was in charge of Rangers for three-and-a-half seasons, winning a domestic treble in his first campaign and a double the following season.