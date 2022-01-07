Rangers send teen goalkeeper on short-term loan to League One

The Bairns are due to host Dumbarton at The Falkirk Stadium in their first game since Boxing Day – and the Academy prospect is available for Martin Rennie’s matchday squad after the club’s successful bid for a short-term deal was sanctioned.

The goalkeeper has played for Rangers’ youth side this season, involved from the start in the 12-1 Scottish Youth Cup win over Elgin City in November.

Falkirk are on a wretched run and haven’t won since the last time they faced the Sons in mid-November and after sacking Paul Sheerin now have Rennie and ex-Ibrox striker Kenny Miller in the dugout. Since taking over, the duo have seen two defeats and other prospective matches cancelled and one abandoned due to fog in East Fife with the Bairns leading 1-0.

Scott Cowie will move to Falkirk on a seven-day emergency loan deal from Rangers. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Cowie becomes their second signing, albeit a temporary one, following the addition of Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.