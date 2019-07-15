Rangers send scout to Croatian Super Cup game between Dinamo Zagreb and HNK Rijeka

Scouts from Rangers were among those who took in the Croatian Super Cup clash between Dinamo Zagreb and HNK Rijeka on Saturday.







Reports in Croatia mentioned that representatives from German Bundesliga side Schalke and Spanish side Valencia were also in attendance at the match.

Amer Gojak’s 41st minute goal gave Dinamo the lead and despite Nikola Katic’s Croatia Under-21 team-mate Lovro Majer seeing red five minutes from the end, the Blues held on for a record sixth Super Cup win.

It is unclear which players Rangers might have been watching, but the Light Blues have done a lot of business in the Balkans in the last 12 months.

Steven Gerrard has signed three players from the Croatian top flight since his arrival at Ibrox with Osijek pair Borna Barisic and Eros Grezda arriving along with Katic from Slaven Belupo.

Last term, the Gers were linked with then Dinamo forward Armin Hodzic, while Mirko Maric of Osijek was also a rumoured target. Bosnian forward Elvir Koljic was also mentioned in connection with Rangers, although Gerrard denied interest in Hodzic and Koljic.

Last week, reports in the Croatian media suggested goalscorer Gojak, an attacking midfielder, could be on his way out of Dinamo with Schalke, Lille, Werder Bremen and Real Betis all credited with an interest in the Sarajevo-born player, who has been capped six times by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rangers have signed eight players this summer, with Saturday signing Filip Helander joining Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, George Edmundson, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart.

Gerrard confirmed on Monday that players would have to leave the club as he admitted his squad is "too big and too bloated", adding: “Over the coming weeks, we’re hoping to move some on.

“It’s very difficult to meet everyone’s ambitions in terms of game time because everyone wants to start every game and it’s difficult to do so.

“In terms of incomings, we’re near enough done. I always say near enough, you’re never done as a manager but there won’t be much more activity in terms of incomings.”